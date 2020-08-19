PikeRide bike-sharing service expands to Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The bike-sharing service PikeRide is launching a new bike share station in Old Colorado City.

Riders can now pick up a bike at the newly-renovated Bancroft Park.

Pikes Peak National Bank teamed up with PikeRide to make the new station possible. Bank President and CEO Robin Roberts said because their bank started in Old Colorado City in 1957, it was important to give back to this area.

“We’ve invested in this community since the bank was started,” Roberts said. “It was started by a businessman in Old Colorado City on the west side of Colorado Springs. So adding something like this, in a newly redesigned park, and adding for our citizens and for the people who visit our beautiful city, is really important for us to give back to the community.”

PikeRide is the first bike-sharing program in Colorado Springs. The program has seen a significant increase in ridership since COVID-19 started.

To check out a bike, all you have to do is download the Pike Ride app and follow the on-screen instructions.