Pictures: Snow Geese Migration underway in Southern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY – Every year, thousands of white snow geese arrive in Southern Colorado to migrate south, seeking warmer temperatures.

This week families, bird watchers, and various outdoor enthusiasts will be in Lamar to see arctic waterfowl as they arrive via the Western Central Flyway.

Courtesy: High Plains Snow Goose Festival

Many will also be attending the annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival, one of the largest birding festivals in Colorado. According to the festival’s website, attendees can expect a “variety of programs, field trips, and seminars that celebrate birding and the heritage of Southeastern Colorado.” Those tours include trips to Two Buttes Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, and Picture and Carrizo Canyons.

Event registration is free. However, field trips range from price depending on the length of the program and if meals are provided. You can find more information on the festival by clicking here.