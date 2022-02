COLORADO SPRINGS – Take a trip back through time by checking out these vintage photos of Southern Colorado.

1930 – 1949:

May 1938: Farmers using a row potato planter on a farm in the San Luis Valley, Colorado, USA. (Photo by Ferdinand S. Hirsh/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Bing Crosby shows how not to display the finer points of ice skating at the Broadmoor Ice Palace at Colorado Springs on June 17, 1943. Even Bruce Mapes and Evelyn Chandler, professional skaters, can’t keep the crooner on his feet. (AP Photo)

Seated in the front of a car driven on to the parade grounds at Camp Carson, Colorado on April 24, 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt inspects units of the Greek and Norwegian ski-troop battalions in training. Maj. H.D. Hanson, commander, talks with the president. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

Working parts of the “Bazooka,” the Army’s tank destroying gun, are shown to President Franklin D. Roosevelt by Lt. Carl Markell, center, and Capt. George Anthony, right, at Camp Carson, Colorado, during the president’s visit there on April 24, 1943. (AP Photo)

In car from left to right: Col. Norman N. Winn, chief of staff; Lieut. General T.D. Finley, commanding general; President Franklin D. Roosevelt and outside car is Brig. Gen. J.F. Brittingham at Camp Carson, Colorado on April 24, 1943. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt (in front seat of car) watches as a “Bazooka,” one of the Army’s tank destroying weapons, is fired at a target 75 yards away during his visit to Camp Carson, Colorado on April 24, 1943, on his way to Monterey, Mexico. (AP Photo)

One of China’s most popular pilot-heros, Maj. Lung Ming-Teh, twice-decorated by Generalissimo Chiang Kai-Shek, points to the number on a United States Army bomber at the La Junta, Colorado, air base April 25, 1943. On the 18th day of the ninth month, 1932, the Japanese invaded lung’s home province in Manchuria and this B-25 bomber might help drive the invader away. The major and the five Chinese pilots – all sub-lieutenants-are training at La Junta. They are, left to right: Hsu Tien-Chi, Tsao Kwang-Kuei, Yang Shun-Wei, Yi Ying-Cheng and Wu Chieh-Sung. (AP Photo)

How to bomb Tokyo was discussed by this group at the army air base near La Junta, Colorado on April 25, 1943. Sub-lieutenant Philip Y. C. Hsia, Chinese Army pilot, explains his theory to Lt. Earl M. Green (with chalk), U.S. Army instructor at the flying school and to a group of Chinese officers training at the base. Few of the Chinese can speak English, so both languages appear on the blackboard. (AP Photo)

22nd December 1944: Jean Crawford uses the shoulder of Staff Sgt Bud Tyler of LaJunta, Colorado, to autograph his programme at the 25th annual Christmas Party of the Not Forgotten Association at Buckingham Palace. (Photo by PNA Rota/Getty Images)

Al Rogers, veteran racing pilot, spins around a sharp curve in his drive to victory in the 26th annual Pikes Peak automobile hill climb at Colorado Springs, Colo., Labor Day on Sept. 7, 1948. This was the first triumph for Rogers in the speed run 12 1/2 miles of twisting mountain road since 1940. Rogers placed 2nd on four other trys. Rogers is manager of a bowling alley in San Francisco. The victory was worth $5,400 to him.

1950 – 1969:

Movie actor Robert Mitchum and his two sons, Chris, 8, and Jim, 10, return from a hunting trip on Wildhorn Ranch near Colorado Springs, February 1, 1952. (AP Photo)

Carol Heiss of Ozone Park, N.Y., who is reaching for her third straight U.S. senior ladies crown, and Dave Jenkins, of Colorado Springs., winner of yesterday’s senior men’s title, are shown during workout in Rochester, N.Y., February 1, 1959. (AP Photo/Arthur Z. Brooks)

Aerial view shows the nearly completed U.S. Air Force Academy, 60 miles south of Denver in Colorado Springs, August 1, 1958. (AP Photo)

President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed cars this afternoon upon arriving for a brief auto tour of the Academy site in Air Force Academy, Colorado, on May 16, 1959. To afford the President with a better view of Academy buildings, he changed from a closed limousine to an open convertible. In the back seat with the president, Maj. Gen. James E. Briggs, Superintendent of the Academy, accompanies Ike on tour. Secret Service man at right of picture is unidentified. (AP Photo/John F. Urwiller)

President John Kennedy and Gen. Robert F. Warren, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, admire a large white falcon, the academy mascot, held by a cadet handler, who is not shown. The president toured the academy after giving the commencement address in the football stadium in Colorado June 5, 1963. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin)

The heart of North America’s system for warning of enemy attack is being buried deep in granite in Cheyenne Mountain, five miles from downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., shown June 4, 1964. This photo of part of the huge tunnel complex gives some idea of the size of the combat operations center being built for the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD). it is scheduled to start operations late in 1965. (AP Photo/EG)

Two massive steel doors weighing 30 tons each are among the devices that will seal off the North American Air Defense Command’s underground combat operations center in the event of an attack, shown Jan. 26, 1966. The doors, 26 inches thick, are installed in 17-feet thick reinforced concrete barriers in the tunnel leading go the defense command post inside Cheyenne Mountain, near Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo)

William Bunker an Air Fore Guard stands at the entrance to Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado, Jan. 26, 1966. The North American Air Defense Command and combat operations are housed in the 100-million-year-old mountain. (AP Photo)

A view of the tunnel system, hollowed from solid granite, that allows this road, 1,400 feet long, to run down into the recessed of Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado Springs, Color where Canada and the United States have built a $142 million dollar North American Air Defence Command post complex on Sept. 12, 1967. (AP Photo)

1970 – 1989

Portrait of Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill of the United States before the ISU World Figure Skating Championships on March 1 1975 in Colorado Springs, Colorado,United States. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, and wife Nancy, speak to supporters at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 9, 1976. Reagan is in the state to attend the GOP convention and is seeking delegate support for the national convention. Of the 31 delegates, six have said they support Reagan and the remaining 26 are so far in the uncommitted column. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston)

Anita DeFrantz, of Princeton, N.J., a member of the Olympic rowing team and of the Olympic Advisory Council, talks to members of the media at a news conference in Colorado Springs April 11, 1980. At her right is Peter Schnugg a member of the U.S. water polo team from Orinda, Calf. They discussed the athlete’s view concerning a possible Olympic boycott. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Pascal Lino, Pascal Peyramaure, Didier Pasgrimaud and Pascal Potie ofTeam France team during the 4000m Team Pursuit race during the World Cycling Championship on September 9 1986 at the 7-Eleven USOTC Velodrome in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States. (Photo by Mike Powell/Getty Images)

1980’s: Progress is monitored as an athlete undergoes testing in the water flume at the USOC Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mandatory Credit: Allsport/Allsport

1990 – 1999