Smoke from a grass fire burning in Bear Creek Park was visible from across the Pikes Peak region Thursday afternoon.

The Bear Creek Fire is visible from downtown Colorado Springs just before noon Thursday.

The Bear Creek Fire as seen from Falcon Thursday afternoon.

The Bear Creek Fire is visible from the area of Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway in northern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

The Bear Creek Fire is visible from the First Bank building in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

The Bear Creek Fire as seen from Bear Creek Dog Park Thursday afternoon. / Courtesy Greg Wellens

Firefighters respond to the Bear Creek Fire Thursday afternoon. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

The Bear Creek Fire Thursday afternoon. / Brandon Thompson – FOX21 News

