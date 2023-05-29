(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — As of Memorial Day, May 29, the famous Cripple Creek donkey herd is now roaming the town for the summer.

The annual release of the donkeys had to be delayed due to inclement weather, from May 15 to Memorial Day. Locals and visitors alike lined the streets along C Street and Thurlow Avenue to watch the historic herd be released from its winter pasture.

At the event on Monday, “President Teddy Roosevelt” spoke and facilitated the donkeys’ release, also posing for photographs with visitors along with historical reenactors.

View photos of the donkey release celebration below: