COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs firefighters have determined that an abandoned building was set ablaze due to an accidental warming fire.

CSFD responded to 135 Motor Way, which is near Maggie’s Farm Marijuana Dispensary, around 5:15 a.m. Saturday when smoke and flames were seen pouring from an abandoned building. Pictures show flames bursting from the top of the structure as multiple first responders raced to put the fire out.

CSFD ruled the fire as accidental and said it was caused by a “homeless warming fire.” No injuries have been reported. At last report, crews had knocked the fire down and were working to put out smoldering spots.