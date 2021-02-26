Photos: Bighorn sheep enjoy the snow at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rampart Range herd of bighorn sheep has been active at Garden of the Gods recently, and Thursday’s snow provided a particularly spectacular backdrop for these majestic animals.

Local photographers Carol McCallister, Larry Marr, Daniel Forster, and Jeffery Heizer shared their photos with FOX21.

Photo by Daniel Forster of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Larry Marr of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Larry Marr of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Larry Marr of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Larry Marr of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Jeffery Heizer of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Carol McCallister of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

Photo by Jeffery Heizer of bighorn sheep at Garden of the Gods February 25, 2021.

“These majestic animals are a rare treat to see in Colorado and often attract herds of people when they make their appearance,” the Trails and Open Space Coalition said in a Facebook post. “When viewing wildlife, please do so respectfully. The actions of wildlife viewers impact other users as well as the wildlife.”

They offered these reminders for viewing the sheep and other Colorado wildlife: