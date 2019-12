COLORADO SPRINGS — Russell Klimas, a local photographer made a Christmas tree at night with a drone and used the moon as the star at the top.

The drone light painting is taken above Colorado Springs. He programmed a drone to fly in a spiral pattern to line up with the moon. Klimas said he used a light attached to the drone that faced the camera to get the long exposure photo from the ground.

