COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman was the winner of a big prize from Phil Long Ford Monday.

In honor of its 75th anniversary, the dealership held a sweepstakes for a classic 1945 Ford truck, or a new car worth up to $40,000.

The winner, Kay Vucasovich, chose a Mustang convertible, which she said was more practical for her and her husband.

Vucasovich, who recently retired, made the trip back from Florida to accept the big prize.