PEYTON, Colo. — A new center in Peyton plans to help soldiers and front line workers with their mental health, while also keeping their animals safe when they are given orders to go overseas.

The Wild Loon Ranch Canine Lodge and Adventure Center held its grand opening over the weekend of June 11.

Owner El Scipione says she’s had first hand experience in the difficulties service members go through when trying to find a safe spot for their animals while they serve our country.

Scipione said she had to give up two cats when she was given orders, so she built a therapeutic farm for animals. She’s already taken in alpacas, sheep, ducks, chicken, and dogs – all in hopes her ranch will provide a peaceful escape for veterans and frontline workers.

“I suffer from PTSD and I know just being here and caring for the animals that I have, whether it be the rescue, whether it be for the kennel, or even just the farm animals,” Scipione said. “That alone has reduced the amount of anxiety that I have. Reduces the night terrors. It’s – I can’t explain it.”

Scipione served eight years in the army as a combat medic and 20 more years as a nurse.

Her ranch is located 20 minutes outside of Colorado Springs and offers several different boarding options.