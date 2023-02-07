(PEYTON, Colo.) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Peyton is dealing with staffing shortages, but says neighbors should now be receiving mail without delays.

The Post Office told FOX21 News that they are currently short four positions and are trying to fill those positions.

Click here to learn more about careers with USPS.

The Post Office said they have brought vehicles and workers in from Colorado Springs to the Peyton office to help cover the shortage, and added that people should now be getting mail without delays.

USPS said they will reassess the situation after 20 days.