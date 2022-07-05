For the most part, “pandemic pets” were given good homes. But there’s another pet problem stemming from the pandemic. (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — A popular Colorado Facebook group that helps reunite lost pets with their owners is gaining a lot popularity recently – but the change isn’t a positive one.

The public group, which has about 24,000 members, says it’s received 100 requests from new people trying to join on the Fourth of July.

Group administrators of “Colorado Lost or Found Pets” say that’s probably due to the sound of holiday fireworks, which can frighten pets and cause them to run away.

If you’ve found or find a pet, one group member has created a list of shelters you can take the animal based on your city or town.

In Colorado Springs, you’ll likely head to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at 610 Abbot Lane. You can also give them a call at 719-473-1741.