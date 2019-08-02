Petition started to change name of Trump Ave in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A petition has been started to change the name of a neighborhood street in Colorado Springs.

Trump Avenue, located between Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue just east of downtown, has a few Colorado Springs residents upset over the name.

“Many visitors to our city may believe Trump Avenue is named after President Donald J. Trump. As the Olympic City, we should stand for inclusion.” Change.org petition

Trump Avenue has been in existence since the neighborhood was established in 1959. There is no correlation with the current President of the United States.

Nearly 600 had signed the petition on Change.org by Thursday night.

According to city spokesperson Kim Melchor, city code does provide a process by which the public can petition to change a street name, but it has not received an official petition to change the name of Trump Avenue.