(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Peterson Space Force Base (PSFB) will reopen one gate while closing another for construction that is expected to last eight weeks.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 the PSFB East Gate on Marksheffel Road will reopen and resume its commercial vehicle inspections.

When the East Gate reopens, the West Gate on Airport Road near Powers Boulevard will close for an eight-week construction project. During construction, the Visitor Control Center will remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue passes.

The North Gate will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for incoming traffic and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for outgoing traffic.

PSFB said delays are expected at both the North and East gates during the construction period, especially during peak hours of 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PSFB appreciates drivers’ patience during construction.