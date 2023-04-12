(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Northbound Peterson Road is blocked north of Palmer Park Boulevard due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD).

CHFD posted about the crash just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 on Twitter, and said crews were responding to an auto-pedestrian crash reportedly blocking traffic.

When responders arrived, CHFD said the crash was determined to be blocking the northbound lanes of Peterson Road.

CHFD said law enforcement was on the scene and asked the public to watch for emergency crews and slowing traffic.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.