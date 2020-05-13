Peterson commander dies of apparent natural causes

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The commander of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base has died, according to base officials.

Col. Thomas G. Falzarano died at his on-base home on Tuesday. Base officials said the cause of death is under investigation, but it appears he died of natural causes. They said there is no indication he had coronavirus.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss for our Air and Space Force family,” Gen. Jay Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, said in a statement. “Tom was an incredible leader, mentor and friend who will be remembered for his warm personality and dedicated service to our nation. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends and all members of the 21st Space Wing.”

Falzarano graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1994. He took command of the 21st Space Wing in July 2019. He was the installation commander for Peterson AFB and Cheyenne Mountain AFS.

“Col. Falzarano was a fearless leader who was motivated by taking care of his family and Airmen,” Col. Sam Johnson, 21st Space Wing vice commander, said in a statement. “He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to them.”

“We were shocked to learn of the death of Colonel Falzarano,” Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said in a statement Wednesday. “Since he assumed command at Peterson, he was a great partner in working with the city on a variety of matters. As an example, he organized the rest of the area base commanders to work with the city on Coronavirus issues. This is a tremendous loss for our community and our hearts go out to his family.”

With Falzarano’s death, Johnson is now commander of the 21st Space Wing.