FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office has located two individuals wanted as persons of interest in a double homicide.

On February 8, Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to County Road 67, in an area called Phantom Canyon, after someone reported a suspicious death.

Deputies discovered the bodies of two men in a ravine and determined their injuries indicated foul play.

Fremont County Detectives worked with FBI agents to actively look for leads.

Authorities searched for Toni Marie Gurule and Suzzette Marie Salyer as they sought to obtain their DNA, warning the public that the individuals are to be considered armed and dangerous.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office located the two individuals wanted for the homicide Wednesday, completing the 41.1 court orders.

This is still an ongoing homicide investigation.

No further updates are available at this time.