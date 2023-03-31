(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A person in Custer County has been charged with Fourth Degree Arson after dumping ashes and sparking a wildfire on Friday, March 31.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) posted on Facebook on Friday and said crews had responded to County Road 182 in Custer County for a small wildfire. The fire was sparked when a person dumped ashes from their fireplace, CCSO said.

While Custer County is not included in the Red Flag warning or High Wind warning active for much of Southern Colorado on Friday, CCSO still warns the community about high winds and dumping ashes.

“While we are not under a fire ban in Custer nor are we facing evacuations, it is important to remember you can evacuate yourself at any time when you feel your family is at risk,” said CCSO in their Facebook post. “You don’t have to wait for the official evacuation notice.”

CCSO referenced the 403IC Fire that is burning in Teller and Park Counties, just north of Custer County, in which multiple neighborhoods have been evacuated and over 1,000 acres have burned.

CCSO reminded neighbors to always be prepared for wildfires, regardless of whether you are under a Red Flag warning. Have a Go-kit prepared of supplies and medications, and always keep personal and financial documents safe so you can pack up at a moments’ notice.

CCSO encouraged community members to check the Red Cross website for more tips on how to prepare for a wildfire.