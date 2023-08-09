(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was rushed to the hospital following a rattlesnake bite at Ute Valley Park on the city’s west side on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), emergency crews responded to Ute Valley Park shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a person was bitten by a rattlesnake while riding their bike.

CSFD said crews arrived at the park at 4:43 p.m. and AMR was able to get the person to the hospital by 5 p.m.

CSFD said a medical lieutenant called Penrose Hospital before the person was transported to alert medical staff that anti-venom would be required.

“Because of the quick thinking and rapid response of CSFD personnel, AMR, and staff at Penrose Hospital, they were able to successfully treat the patient. Great job to all involved,” said CSFD in a Facebook post.

CSFD said it is imperative to keep your distance from rattlesnakes if you see one on a trail or out hiking, and call 911 immediately if you are bitten.