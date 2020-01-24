Permanent firefighting airtanker base coming to Cplorado Springs Airport

FILE – In this May 6, 2009 file photo, a Colorado Reserve C-130 drops water on a target during a certification flight at the Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski,File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Construction is set to begin this summer on a permanent airtanker base and new ramp at the Colorado Springs Airport, the city announced Friday.

The base will be the fifth and largest firefighting airtanker base in the Rocky Mountain region. Initially, it will house six reload pits for any type of contracted airtanker, including Very Large Airtankers, which can hold more than 5,000 gallons of fire retardant. It will allow multiple airtankers to reload at once.

The base will be one of five permanent airtanker bases in the Rocky Mountain Region, which covers Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas. Permanent bases are located in Broomfield, Grand Junction, Rapid City, and Durango. Call when needed Reload Bases are located in Pueblo and Casper.

The Colorado Springs base will service a 600-mile radius including Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as southern Montana, southeastern Idaho, eastern Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, western Iowa and western Missouri.

A fire-fighting slurry plane makes a pass in preparation drops its load on a wildfire in the Black Forest area north of Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, June 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

A new eight-acre airport ramp will be built along with the base. It will be located near the airport’s main runway and adjacent to the U.S. Army-operated ramp. During the winter, when the Forest Service isn’t using the ramp, the airport will use it as a de-icing area for commercial planes.

The project, currently budgeted at $20 million, will be paid for by the U.S. Forest Service in partnership with the city of Colorado Springs.

Construction on the project is set to begin this summer and be completed sometime in 2021.