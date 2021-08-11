Perkins Motors announces 5th Motor City Car Show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Perkins Motors is announcing their fifth annual Motor City Car show beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The show is open to all MOPARS, including Dodge, Ram, DeSoto, Plymouth, Jeep, Chrysler and AMC models.

Awards for Top 25, People’s Choice, and Dealer’s Top Pick will be handed out at the event beginning at 12:45 p.m. and will end at 1:00 p.m.

Refreshments like hamburgers, brats, chips and drinks will be made available on location. It is free to the public.

Mayfield Counseling Centers is sponsoring the event.

To register your vehicle for the show, visit this website.

