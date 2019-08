COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The People’s Tiny House Festival is happening this weekend at the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

The event features speakers and panels, live music, food trucks, and, of course, plenty of tiny houses to explore.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets, which are good for all three days, are $15 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance ticket sales end Friday afternoon.

>> Tap here for more information and to get tickets.