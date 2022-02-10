People near Excursion Drive told to shelter in place, elementary school on lockdown amid heavy police presence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in a one mile radius of 4000 block of Excursion Drive are being asked to shelter in place as several members of law enforcement flood the area.

The order comes as “significant law enforcement” are in the area. In addition, French Elementary School is on a precautionary “lockout” status. Caregivers are asked to not respond to the school at this time.

There is significant LE activity in the 4000 block of Excursion Drive. RESIDENTS WITHIN A ONE-QUARTER MILE RADIUS ARE ASKED TO SHELTER IN PLACE. Stay away from exterior doors and windows. Anyone one else stay out of the area for your safety. pic.twitter.com/yIUndisNcp — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 10, 2022

If you are in the area, you are urged to stay away from exterior doors and windows. Everyone else is ordered to avoid the area.