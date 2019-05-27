People in Springfield see damage after hailstorm

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches swept across the eastern plains Sunday evening.

Morgan Turpin was at her house in Springfield when the storm hit.

“All of a sudden we heard thunk, thunk, thunk, then it was huge!” she said. “They started ping-pong sized [hail], then a couple of minutes later, we were getting tennis-ball-sized [hail]. We had a couple of vehicles outside. All you could do was watch them get pummeled. Our pickup got the mirror broke out, they have a lot of dents. Then the cars that were across the street from us got windshields broke out, windows broke out. Some of my friends’ houses got their windows and siding tore up, ugh, and all you can do is sit there and watch.”

She has a severe weather plan in place to protect herself and her property, including taking shelter at a family member’s house with a basement, since her house doesn’t have one.