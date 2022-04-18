DENVER (Stacker) — The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly six in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could, were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commutes. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

– Started a new job in Denver from Boston in Q1 2021: 176

— #36 most common destination from Boston

– Started a new job in Boston from Denver in Q1 2021: 87

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 89 to Denver

#19. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Denver from Minneapolis in Q1 2021: 186

— #17 most common destination from Minneapolis

– Started a new job in Minneapolis from Denver in Q1 2021: 141

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 45 to Denver

#18. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Denver from Austin in Q1 2021: 229

— #22 most common destination from Austin

– Started a new job in Austin from Denver in Q1 2021: 156

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 73 to Denver

#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Denver from Seattle in Q1 2021: 238

— #22 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from Denver in Q1 2021: 195

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 43 to Denver

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Denver from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 248

— #38 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Denver in Q1 2021: 214

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 34 to Denver

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Denver from Washington in Q1 2021: 295

— #34 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Denver in Q1 2021: 154

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 141 to Denver

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Denver from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 354

— #17 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Denver in Q1 2021: 504

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 150 to Phoenix

#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Denver from Houston in Q1 2021: 360

— #31 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Denver in Q1 2021: 260

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 100 to Denver

#12. Grand Junction, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Grand Junction in Q1 2021: 374

— #2 most common destination from Grand Junction

– Started a new job in Grand Junction from Denver in Q1 2021: 345

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 29 to Denver

#11. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Denver from San Francisco in Q1 2021: 388

— #32 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Denver in Q1 2021: 146

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 242 to Denver

#10. Pueblo, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Pueblo in Q1 2021: 434

— #2 most common destination from Pueblo

– Started a new job in Pueblo from Denver in Q1 2021: 503

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 69 to Pueblo

#9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Denver from Dallas in Q1 2021: 505

— #27 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Denver in Q1 2021: 502

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Denver

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Denver from New York in Q1 2021: 518

— #36 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Denver in Q1 2021: 243

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 275 to Denver

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Denver from Chicago in Q1 2021: 541

— #35 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Denver in Q1 2021: 244

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 297 to Denver

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Denver from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 605

— #28 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Denver in Q1 2021: 352

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 253 to Denver

#5. Greeley, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Greeley in Q1 2021: 1,334

— #1 most common destination from Greeley

– Started a new job in Greeley from Denver in Q1 2021: 1,325

— 6.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to Denver

#4. Non-metropolitan area(s), CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Non in Q1 2021: 1,415

— #2 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from Denver in Q1 2021: 1,438

— 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 23 to Non

#3. Fort Collins, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Fort Collins in Q1 2021: 1,589

— #2 most common destination from Fort Collins

– Started a new job in Fort Collins from Denver in Q1 2021: 1,685

— 7.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 96 to Fort Collins

#2. Boulder, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Boulder in Q1 2021: 2,620

— #1 most common destination from Boulder

– Started a new job in Boulder from Denver in Q1 2021: 2,627

— 11.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 7 to Boulder

#1. Colorado Springs, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Colorado Springs in Q1 2021: 2,930

— #2 most common destination from Colorado Springs

– Started a new job in Colorado Springs from Denver in Q1 2021: 3,014

— 13.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 84 to Colorado Springs