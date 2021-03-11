Penrose couple charged with seven counts of animal cruelty

PENROSE, Colo. — Animal Control Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Colorado Humane Society and Fremont Veterinarians and executed a search warrant at a property on R Street in Penrose, Thursday.

There was a total of 18 animals on the property. Six of the animals were suffering severe medical issues and were seized. Deputies also located a dead goat that had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Samantha and Randy Klotz were charged with a total of seven counts of animal cruelty. Samantha was cited for 5 counts of animal cruelty and Randy was cited for 2 counts.

Fremont County Code Enforcement is also looking at a variety of code violation in a separate investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the original complaint came from the Colorado Department of Agriculture when the Klotzs applied for a state license. An agent of the DOA conducted an on-site inspection.