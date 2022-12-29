(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light.

CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South Nevada Avenue) and Star Ranch Road for a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash. When officers and responders with the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and a man lying in the lanes of S. Nevada.

Officers determined that the pedestrian had been standing in the southbound lanes of S. Nevada, south of the intersection of Star Ranch Road, while traffic had a green light. The pickup truck was heading southbound on S. Nevada and hit the pedestrian.

CSPD said the pedestrian was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured, CSPD said.

Both lanes of S. Nevada were shut down and re-routed for about an hour. Alcohol is not suspected in this crash, however CSPD said the pedestrian was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The pedestrian was cited for causing the crash.