Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Circle Drive and Galley Road. A car was headed southbound when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road, according to police. The car continued southbound and left the area.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on whether the driver has been identified. No description was immediately available.

Traffic lanes in the area were closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.

This crash was one of three serious crashes involving pedestrians in Colorado Springs Monday night. Another pedestrian was injured in a crash on South Nevada Avenue, and a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Garden of the Gods Road.