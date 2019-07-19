Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in central Colorado Springs Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on East Platte Avenue just east of the intersection with Union Boulevard.

Police said an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy found the victim lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver who hit the pedestrian left before officers arrived. No description of the suspect’s car was immediately available.

Eastbound Platte Avenue was closed at Bonfoy Avenue while police investigated the crash.