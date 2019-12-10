Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on South Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Nevada Avenue south of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Las Vegas Street. Police said a Dodge pickup truck was making a left turn onto northbound Nevada when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing Nevada in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A portion of Nevada Avenue was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened just before 8 a.m.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

