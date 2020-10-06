Pedestrian seriously injured in Colorado Springs parking lot crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were hit by a car that was backing out of a parking space in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on South Nevada Avenue near Mill Street, just north of the Interstate 25 interchange. An elderly pedestrian was hit by a car that was backing out of a parking space, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver is in contact with police. There’s no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

