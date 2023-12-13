(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian who was hit and killed crossing East Platte Avenue in November has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The pedestrian was identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 66-year-old Roosevelt Backus.

CSPD said officers originally responded on Wednesday, Nov. 22 around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person hit by a car on Platte Avenue just east of Academy Boulevard. CSPD said the investigation revealed that Backus was crossing the road where there was no crosswalk. Eastbound Platte Avenue was closed for several hours following the crash.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Sean Scott

Backus was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

This is the 47th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 52 fatalities.