(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The pedestrian who was killed in a late-night crash on I-25 near Woodman Road on Saturday, July 22 has been identified as a 22-year-old woman, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On July 24, the El Paso County Coroner conducted an autopsy and identified the pedestrian as 22-year-old Skylar Christensen. No arrests have been made in connection to the crash, CSPD said, and neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors.

CSPD said just before midnight on July 22, officers responded to southbound I-25 north of the Woodman Road exit on a reported crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found Christensen, who had been hit by a car and suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. Christensen was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

This is the 26th fatal crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At the same time in 2022, there had been 26 fatalities.