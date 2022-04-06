COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced the identity of a pedestrian killed in March.

In the early morning hours of March 23, 2022, CSPD Falcon division officers were dispatched to the area of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road regarding a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old John Vidmar deceased in the center eastbound lane of Garden of the Gods Road. He was not in a crosswalk and was wearing all black, according to a press release sent out on Wednesday.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the investigation. The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and was not cited.

This is the first fatal crash of 2022 involving a pedestrian and the sixth overall traffic related fatality of 2022. At this time last year, the number of fatal traffic crashes was five.