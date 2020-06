COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in northern Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place, which is just north of Palmer Park. A pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross Austin Bluffs, according to police. The pedestrian died on the scene.

Eastbound Austin Bluffs was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.