(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian died at the hospital following a hit-and-run crash at Airport Road and Chelton Road on Friday afternoon, Dec. 8.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 3 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Airport and Chelton on a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Responding officers learned that the car involved in the crash left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Officers also learned that the pedestrian was crossing Airport Road heading to the north and may not have been in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. CSPD said the car was heading west on Airport and continued after the crash.

CSPD said it is still early in the investigation, and detectives with the Major Crash Team are developing suspect vehicle information.

Airport Road was closed for several hours for the crash investigation, but has since reopened, according to CSPD.