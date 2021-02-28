Pedestrian killed in downtown Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada and Colorado avenues. A woman was trying to cross Colorado Avenue when she was hit by a Toyota sedan that was headed westbound, according to police.

Police said the woman was in a crosswalk, but had the red light when she tried to cross. The car had a green light, according to police. Police said the driver is not suspected to be impaired.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not yet been released.

This is the fourth traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.