Pedestrian killed in crash on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Garden of the Gods Road in central Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the Interstate 25 interchange. Police said a car was headed eastbound when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

Related Content CSPD investigates serious crash involving pedestrian on S Nevada

The pedestrian died on the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

A portion of the road was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash. Police said charges are pending.

This crash was one of three serious crashes involving pedestrians in Colorado Springs Monday night. The other two were on South Nevada Avenue and Circle Drive.