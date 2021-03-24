Pedestrian killed in crash near downtown Colorado Springs

First responders on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash at Tejon Street and Las Vegas Street Wednesday morning. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tejon Street just south of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Tejon Street and Las Vegas Street. Police said a tractor-trailer was traveling through the intersection on Tejon Street. Two pedestrians were in the crosswalk but did not have a green light, according to police. One of the pedestrians ran into the trailer and was pulled underneath, according to police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the other pedestrian left the scene and has not been located.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected on the part of the driver. They’re still working to determine whether any charges will be filed.

The intersection is closed in all directions as police investigate the crash. The closure is expected to last several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.