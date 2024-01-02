(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person has died following a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday evening, Jan. 2 in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a pedestrian-involved crash just before 5:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Van Teylingen Drive, southwest of the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian in the road being treated by emergency crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR. The car that was involved in the crash remained on scene, CSPD said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

CSPD said the Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation, and neither alcohol nor speed are considered factors in the crash. Van Teylingen Drive was closed for nearly two and a half hours for the crash investigation, and reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

No charges have been determined as of Tuesday evening, though CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.