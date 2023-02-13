(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian who was hit by multiple cars at the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 8 has been identified.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said 55-year-old Joseph Rector was hit by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Jet Wing and Fountain around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. CSPD said when officers arrived to the scene, Rector was found dead in the roadway after having been hit.

Eastbound Fountain Boulevard was closed for several hours from Murray Boulevard to Aeroplaza Drive as the Major Crash Team investigated.

CSPD said this is the fifth fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were three fatal crashes. In the last 365 days, there have been 58 fatal traffic crashes.

CSPD said “excessive speed” is considered a factor in this investigation, though no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.