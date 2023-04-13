(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The intersection of East Costilla Street and South Nevada Avenue is closed after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The Gold Hill Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, though their condition is unknown.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with police, CSPD said. The intersection of Costilla and Nevada is closed in all directions, and likely will remain closed for several hours. Travelers are urged to use alternate routes.

No word if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash, or whether the pedestrian was crossing in the right-of-way.