(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was hit crossing South Nevada Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 6:30 p.m., CSPD responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue. After the arrival of emergency and medical crews, the pedestrian was taken immediately to the hospital.

CSPD said the car had been travelling northbound on Nevada in the right through lane when the pedestrian attempted to cross Nevada mid-block, not on a designated crosswalk, and the pedestrian was hit.

The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, CSPD said. South Nevada Avenue was closed for several hours while the Major Crash Team assumed responsibility of the investigation.

CSPD said speed and impairment are not considered factors in the crash. No word on the condition of the pedestrian.