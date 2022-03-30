PUEBLO, Colo. — A pedestrian is dead in Pueblo after they were hit by a semitruck along Interstate 25.

At 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, authorities say a 52-year-old pedestrian was walking in the right lane of Interstate 25 near mile post 93 when a 2020 Peterbilt semi traveling southbound struck the pedestrian.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was unable to do so. The pedestrian died on scene; the driver was uninjured.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.