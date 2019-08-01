Pedestrian hit and killed by car in City Market parking lot

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed when a driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake in the parking lot of a Cañon City grocery store Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the City Market on Fremont Drive. A 68-year-old man was walking through the parking lot when he was hit by a Ford Focus, according to police. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he died later Wednesday evening.

Police said the Focus also hit a parked car, pushing it into another car and causing moderate damage to both,

Police said the driver of the Focus, an 87-year-old man from Cañon City, did not appear to be impaired. Police said it appears the driver was pulling into a parking space when he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police said charges against the driver are pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story