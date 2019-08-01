Pedestrian hit and killed by car in City Market parking lot

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed when a driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake in the parking lot of a Cañon City grocery store Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the City Market on Fremont Drive. A 68-year-old man was walking through the parking lot when he was hit by a Ford Focus, according to police. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he died later Wednesday evening.

Police said the Focus also hit a parked car, pushing it into another car and causing moderate damage to both,

Police said the driver of the Focus, an 87-year-old man from Cañon City, did not appear to be impaired. Police said it appears the driver was pulling into a parking space when he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Police said charges against the driver are pending.