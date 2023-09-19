(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after police say the pedestrian stepped out into traffic and was hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East St. Vrain Street, in the Knob Hill area, on a crash involving a pedestrian.

During the crash investigation, officers determined that the pedestrian stepped out in front of an oncoming Ford F-250 and was hit. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

CSPD said the driver of the truck was found not to be at fault for the crash.