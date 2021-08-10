Peak Vista Community Health Centers welcomes 2 vice presidents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Peak Vista Community Health Centers are welcoming two vice presidents this week.

Harold “Geo” Geolingo and Sean Holloway will both be joining Peak Vista as vice presidents of clinical operations.

Geolingo will be overseeing several different health centers in the Pikes Peak region. He is a 20-year Army veteran with over 30 years of healthcare management experience from specialty care behavioral health.

Geolingo has obtained degrees from the following locations:

Master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Baylor University

Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara

He is also active in the Colorado Springs Alumni Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Holloway will be overseeing several centers in the Pikes Peak and East Central regions of Colorado.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as an ICBM launch officer and served most recently as the USAFA Command Administrator and 10th Medical Group Administrator/Chief Operating Officer.

Holloway has obtained degrees from the following locations:

Attended George Washington University’s Interagency Institute for Federal Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Policy and Management

Master’s degree in Health Service Administration

Bachelor’s degree in Hospital Administration

To learn more about Peak Vista, visit the website here.