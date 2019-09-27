Peak Military Care Network and Home Front Cares to merge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After several months of negotiations, The Boards of Directors of The Home Front Cares and Peak Military Care Network announced they will be merging by the end of the year.

“There are a lot of nonprofits within the community that works with veterans and so what we are trying to do is to create a program that has more reach and impact,” The Home Front Cares President & CEO Shawn Kelly said.

Individually both organizations are vital in helping care for local veterans, military members and their families. However, together they will streamline access to key services. Additionally, there will be significant cost savings – a minimum of 25% of gross revenue – that can now be spent on programming that will have an immediate impact.

“It’s a time for both organizations to come together with one mission and move on and make better service,” Chair of THFC Board of Directors Tony Przybyslawski said.

The new organization name will be Home Front Military Care Network, and the Board of Directors will be chaired by LTG Ed Anderson, USA (Ret).

“There are lots of charities in the marketplace that in some cases are stepping over each other, this merger makes sense and we may look at the future association with other organizations,” Chair of the PMCN Board of Directors Steve Dant said.

The Home Front Cares provides an emergency financial bridge and responsive support to Colorado’s military members, veterans and their families.

Peak Military Care Network is a collaborative organization that connects military service members, veterans and their families to the highest quality resources provided by our trusted community partners.