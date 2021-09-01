Peak Community Health Centers to break ground at new location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Peak Vista Community Health Centers will be breaking ground on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at S. Tejon St. and E. Las Vegas St. starting at 10:30 a.m. The new location plans to open in early 2022.

The downtown location will offer medical, dental, behavioral health and care coordination services to those experiencing homelessness, at risk of experiencing homelessness, etc.

Mayor John Suthers will be in attendance at the ceremony, including members of the GE Johnson Construction team, Peak Vista leaders, and others.

To learn more about Peak Vista Community Health Centers, click here.