PCC teams up with local manufacturers to boost economy, employ students

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Community College (PCC) allowing students to learn and earn with the launch of a Pueblo chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education or FAME.

The work-study gives graduating high school seniors opportunities, allowing them to work with participating employers while earning credit at PCC.

Students will be in class two days a week and work the other three days a week.

This program already has employers on board, including — Trane, Krage Manufacturing, Steel City Solar, Vestas, GPS Source, pewag group, and TR Toppers.

Experts in the field say the available workforce is aging, and they are looking for new talent.

Jennifer Sherman, PCC Dean of Business and Advanced Technology, spoke on the benefits to the economy and the general workforce.

The program is looking for graduating high school students. However, students of all ages are welcome.

The program will accept just 16 students and orientation will begin this summer.

>> Tap here to apply for the FAME program 2021.